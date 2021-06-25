 Back To Top
Entertainment

Yoo Ah-in to star in new Netflix action flick ‘Seoul Vibe’

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jun 25, 2021 - 14:16       Updated : Jun 25, 2021 - 14:16
Actor Yoo Ah-in (Netflix)
Actor Yoo Ah-in (Netflix)

Netflix on Friday announced that it has cast star Yoo Ah-in for its new action film “Seoul Vibe.”

The global streaming platform added that it had finished casting all the main characters for the film, which will be directed by Moon Hyun-sung, who created films including “As One” and “The King’s Case Note.”

“Seoul Vibe” revolves around a team investigating a case related to a VIP’s slush fund on the day of the opening ceremony of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The film will include car chase scenes in Seoul as well as old-school hip hop music, according to Netflix.

Yoo, who won multiple accolades for his performance in “Voice of Silence,” including best actor at this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards and Baeksang Arts Awards, will star as Dong-wook, the leader of the investigative team.
 
Actor Go Kyung-pyo (Netflix)
Actor Go Kyung-pyo (Netflix)

Go Kyung-pyo, who recently finished shooting director Park Chan-wook’s upcoming film, “Decision to Leave,” will be playing DJ Woo-sam, a team member.

Actor Lee Kyu-hyung, Park Ju-hyun and K-pop artist Ong Seong-woo will also appear in the film as members of the investigative team.

Actor Kim Sung-kyun will be playing chief Lee who is responsible for transporting the slush fund and money laundering.
 
Actor Moon So-ri (Netflix)
Actor Moon So-ri (Netflix)

Also, veteran actor Moon So-ri will be playing Chairwoman Kang, a figure who exercises undue influence over the president.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
