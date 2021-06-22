Hyundai unveils Avante N performance model

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Avante N performance model. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the Avante N high-performance model as it strives to strengthen its high-end product lineup.



The Avante N is the first sedan to be launched under the carmaker's high-performance N brand.



The sporty sedan comes with side skirts, which minimize the amount of air that goes under the car from the sides and a wing-type spoiler that helps reduce sound and air resistance, Hyundai said in a statement.



The latest performance model's prices and other details will be released later, the company said.



To further beef up the N lineup, Hyundai is considering developing an electrified model under the N brand to meet rising demand for environment friendly and high-performance vehicles.



It currently sells the i30 N, i30 Fastback N, Veloster N and Kona N SUV models, as well as the Avante N Line, Kona N Line and Sonata N Line models in select markets.



The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles. (Yonhap)







