Banking groups integrate ‘lifestyle’ into financial services

Tech giants such as Naver and Kakao have penetrated the financial sector by integrating “lifestyle” into their financial services, offering all-in-one services via a single platform or close connections to their users.



Kakao Corp., operator of the nation’s No. 1 mobile messenger in terms of users, for example, allows KakaoTalk users easy access to its financial services offered by KakaoBank. KakaoTalk users can use KakaoBank services at just a press of a button on the messenger app. KakaoTalk also now offers users mobile payment services, online shopping and entertainment options including games and webtoons, comprising a “lifestyle-in-one” package.



Eyeing Kakao Corp.’s active domain expansion, the five major banks here -- KB, Shinhan, Woori, Hana and NH -- have been upgrading their own online and mobile lifestyle services offered through apps and even YouTube.



With the nation’s vaccination program gaining momentum, KB Kookmin Card, KB Financial Group’s credit card issuer, on Friday said it has upgraded its travel app, TTBB. TTBB now offers users blog-style travel stories to provide in-depth tips.



TTBB was launched last year by KB Kookmin Card in conjunction with local startup Tripbtoz, which operates a travel recommendation service. The platform caters to users seeking all-in-one services on travel information and the purchase of related programs and tickets.



Hana Financial Group’s flagship commercial lender Hana Bank, meanwhile, has made a foray into the education business. The bank said Friday it uploaded the second season of its financial education program for kids on its official YouTube channel. The program, first launched in December last year, informs children of basic finance concepts including where money comes from and the meaning of daily financial transactions. The message is conveyed through musicals and plays.





