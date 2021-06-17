[Today’s K-pop] Brave Girls ready for summer

(Credit: Brave Entertainment)



Brave Girls hosted a media showcase in southern Seoul Thursday to introduce its fifth EP “Summer Queen.”



It has been 10 months since its previous EP “We Ride” and during that time, the girl group has become a surprise sensation, climbing up to the top of music charts with songs from past albums.



“This is the first time we’ve prepared with so much fun and excitement,” said Minyoung.



“When the music video started showing before, I teared up. I fought back the tears thinking that I should cry once we come in first place,” confided Eunji. It has been quite challenging reaching this point, she acknowledged.



“We were so desperate when we came out with “Rollin,’ and we still are but we also are very grateful,” she added.



The EP consists of five tracks including title track “Chi Mat Ba Ram,” that translates into the swish of a skirt, in both Korean and English.



“We’ve come up with [the English version] hoping that the cool breeze from us would reach all over the world,” explained Yujeong.



BTS’ Japanese compilation album another chart-topper





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS’ best-of album released in Japan landed at the top of Oricon chart, according to the tally on Thursday.



The album, named “BTS, The Best,” sold 572,000 units on the first day of shipment and hit No. 1 on its daily album ranking. This tops the weekly sales of its “Map Of The Soul: 7 The Journey” that sold 564,000 in July 2020, previously the band’s most-sold album in the first week. The number is well over that of the album that sold the most in the first week so far this year in Japan that recorded 467,000 in January.



The album consists of 23 tracks that chronicles all singles and album tracks since the septet’s debut in Japan in 2017. It includes Japanese versions of “Blood, Sweat and Tears,” “Idol,” “Mic Drop,” “Fake Love” and “ON,” Japanese songs “Your Eyes Tell,” “Crystal Snow” and “Film Out” as well as last year’s mega hit “Dynamite.”



Meanwhile, its most recent digital single “Butter” is staying at the top of Oricon’s weekly streaming ranking for four weeks in a row since the release in May.



GFriend’s Yerin signs with new agency





(Credit: Sublime Artist Company)



Yerin of now-disbanded GFriend signed with Sublime Artist Agency, announced the company on Thursday.



“We will actively support her so that Yerin can meet fans from more diverse and increased settings,” said the agency in a statement asking fans to continue rooting for her. The entertainment company houses musicians that include Rain, Jackson and Youngjae of GOT7 as well as actor Song Gangho and singer-turned-actress Hani, formerly of Exid.



After the announcement, the performer also posted on her Instagram to share the news and thank her fans, shouting out her love.



She debuted as a member of the six-piece all-girls act in 2015 and the band disbanded when the contract with Source Music expired in May. She is the first of the bandmates to sign a deal with new management firm.



Yerin is currently emceeing for a beauty-themed television program.



April’s Chaewon counters bullying rumor





(Credit: DSP Media)