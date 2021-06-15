Indian Embassy gears up for International Day of Yoga

The Embassy of India in South Korea kicked off celebrations on Monday ahead of the seventh International Day of Yoga on June 21.
In keeping with this year’s theme, “Be With Yoga, Be at Home,” embassy officials delivered a livestreamed message about the yogic way of life and its effects on physical and mental health.
Emphasizing the significance of yoga amid the challenging times brought on by the pandemic and restrictions on social gatherings, Indian Ambassador to Korea Sripriya Ranganathan encouraged people to participate in the lifelong journey of yoga -- the ancient tradition of wellness that encompasses physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.
The embassy is collaborating with various schools, universities and city administrations to offer yoga sessions for children and teens. On June 21 it will hold a special yoga demonstration and cultural performance in Seoul in collaboration with the Gangdong-gu Office and the Korea Yoga Association.
Sanjay Kumar(sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)