 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Auto exports up 58% in May on EVs, premium models

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 13, 2021 - 11:49       Updated : Jun 13, 2021 - 11:49
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's exports of automobiles jumped nearly 58 percent in May on the back of strong demand for eco-friendly cars and SUVs, data showed Sunday.

Outbound shipments of automobiles reached 150,894 units in May, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. In terms of value, exports nearly doubled to reach $3.49 billion.

The ministry attributed the growth to the strong performance of electric cars, along with Hyundai Motor Co.'s independent Genesis brand.

The rebound also came on a base effect, as South Korea's auto exports dropped around 60 percent on-year in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By company, exports by Hyundai Motor, the top player, saw its exports jump 73.8 percent to reach 64,793 units.

Hyundai's smaller sister Kia Corp. saw its exports gain 70.8 percent to 64,700 on the back of strong shipments of sport utility vehicles.

Outbound shipments of GM Korea Co. decreased 36.3 percent to 11,082 units as the global shortages of automobile chips disrupted its production line.

Financially troubled carmaker SsangYong Motor Co.'s exports grew sixfold to 3,794 units as it gradually normalized its production.

Exports by Renault Samsung Motors Corp. jumped more than fourfold on strong sales of the XM3 SUV in the European market.

By destinations, exports to North America jumped 70.1 percent to $1.42 billion, and those to the European Union added 84 percent to $664 million. Local production of cars came to 256,272 units in the month, up 10.9 percent on-year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114