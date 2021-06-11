 Back To Top
Entertainment

Korean ballet dancer Park Sae-eun named “star” dancer at the Paris Opera Ballet

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Jun 11, 2021 - 17:28       Updated : Jun 11, 2021 - 17:28
Ballerina Park Sae-eun performs as Juliet on stage. (Yonhap)
Park Sae-eun, 32, was named Etoile at the Paris Opera Ballet on Friday.

She is the first Asian ballet dancer to obtain the title, which means star dancer, in the company’s 352-year history.

The announcement was made after the “Romeo and Juliet” ballet performance began Thursday at the Bastille Opera in France. Park played Juliet alongside Paul Marque, who was designated star dancer in December.

In 2011, she became an official member of the elite dance company in France and the second Korean to do so after ballerino Kim Yong-geol.

Before joining the Paris Opera Ballet, Park worked for the Korea National Ballet before moving to Paris.

She was known for her outstanding performances at international dance competitions, including the Varna International Ballet Competition in Bulgaria in 2010 and Prix de Lausanne in Switzerland in 2007.

In 2018, she was named the best female dancer at the Benois de la Danse awards, one of the most prestigious awards for ballet dancers.

Park Sae-eun will perform on stage as Juliet on June 16, 19 and 23.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)

