 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea to vaccinate long-term overseas biz travelers

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 9, 2021 - 11:16       Updated : Jun 9, 2021 - 12:55

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a citizen at an inoculation center in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a citizen at an inoculation center in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's top economic policymaker said Wednesday the country will permit people who will travel overseas for business for more than a year to receive COVID-19 vaccines before their departure.

Currently, the country has given priority for vaccinations to businesspeople who will stay overseas to work for less than three months.

The move is aimed at helping ease the burden of companies, which may balk at planning overseas business trips due to the pandemic, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.

The country has been accelerating the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with a goal of inoculating more than 13 million people, some 25 percent of the total population of 52 million, by the end of June.

Hong also said the government will make effort to increase the supply of steel bars in a bid to help the construction sector better cope with a recent steep hike in prices of such products.

Sales prices of steel bars surged 85 percent on-year to 1.2 million won ($1,075) per ton in May.

The minister said production of steel bars is expected to increase around 500,000 tons on-quarter in the second quarter to 2.8 million tons. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114