Kia’s EV6 comes with sleek design, long driving range

Kia's EV6 (Kia)



For South Korea’s second-largest carmaker Kia, its sister brand Hyundai Motor is both the closest partner and biggest rival in the fast expanding battery electric vehicle market.



Set to deliver the EV6 in the later half of the year, Kia has chosen to emphasize the extensive driving range and harmonious design proportion -- vying with Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5, which is noted for its spacious interior and futuristic design.



Earlier this week, the carmaker unveiled the EV6 to the media, making the first offline showcase since the digital world premiere held in March.



The three models provided on the scene were: a glacier color two-wheel-drive long range model, a yacht blue GT-Line four-wheel-drive long range car, and a matte gray GT four-wheel-drive option. The GT model was provided as a preliminary sample as the corresponding line is to hit the market in the second half of next year.



Compared to the Ioniq 5, the EV6 is generally longer and narrower, assuming a sleek and sporty silhouette.



The standard model is 4,680 millimeters in full length and 1,880 millimeters in width, 40 millimeters longer and 10 millimeters narrower than Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5. Its height is 1,550 millimeters, slightly lower than the Ioniq 5. The diameter of the wheelbase comes in at 2,900 millimeters, equal to that of the Palisade large-sized SUV.



From a design perspective, the EV6 carries a combination of apparently opposite factors -- reflecting the design slogan “Opposites United.”





