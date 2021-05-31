Seoul city opens bike lanes along Cheonggye Stream

This image, provided by the Seoul city government on Monday, shows the route of a new bicycle-road built along its central Cheonggye Stream. (Seoul city government)

The Seoul metropolitan government opened elevated bicycle lanes Monday along a stream that flows through the heart of the city as part of efforts to encourage the use of the eco-friendly means of transportation among citizens and tourists.



The bike lanes were built on a 5.94-kilometer-long section of the existing two-way roads that run along Cheonggye Stream, connecting Cheonggye Plaza near Gwanghwamun to Gosanja Bridge in the eastern ward of Dongdaemun.



Raised to the same height as the sidewalk, separated from vehicle traffic, the lanes provide an 11.88-km round trip in a safer environment.



From the bridge, cyclists can continue to ride to Ttukseom Han River Park, using bike-only roads that have already been in place along the lower reaches of the stream and Jungnang Stream.



The construction of the new bike lanes is part of the city government's plan to build "bicycle highways" spanning a total of 23.3 km across the city, completely separated from car traffic.



The highways, named the Cycle Rapid Transit, are expected to offer cyclists easy access to popular destinations, including Seoul Forest and Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul, according to the city government. (Yonhap)



