 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Seoul city opens bike lanes along Cheonggye Stream

By Yonhap
Published : May 31, 2021 - 14:19       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 14:19
This image, provided by the Seoul city government on Monday, shows the route of a new bicycle-road built along its central Cheonggye Stream. (Seoul city government)
This image, provided by the Seoul city government on Monday, shows the route of a new bicycle-road built along its central Cheonggye Stream. (Seoul city government)
The Seoul metropolitan government opened elevated bicycle lanes Monday along a stream that flows through the heart of the city as part of efforts to encourage the use of the eco-friendly means of transportation among citizens and tourists.

The bike lanes were built on a 5.94-kilometer-long section of the existing two-way roads that run along Cheonggye Stream, connecting Cheonggye Plaza near Gwanghwamun to Gosanja Bridge in the eastern ward of Dongdaemun.

Raised to the same height as the sidewalk, separated from vehicle traffic, the lanes provide an 11.88-km round trip in a safer environment.

From the bridge, cyclists can continue to ride to Ttukseom Han River Park, using bike-only roads that have already been in place along the lower reaches of the stream and Jungnang Stream.

The construction of the new bike lanes is part of the city government's plan to build "bicycle highways" spanning a total of 23.3 km across the city, completely separated from car traffic.

The highways, named the Cycle Rapid Transit, are expected to offer cyclists easy access to popular destinations, including Seoul Forest and Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul, according to the city government. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114