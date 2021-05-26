[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream’s 1st LP sells double million

(SM Entertainment)



The first studio album of NCT Dream sold over 2 million units, according to label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.



The album, titled “Hot Sauce,” surpassed 1-million-unit sales mark in a week since it came out on May 10 and reached 2 million in 16 days, and about 300,000 units more than the pre-order.



The LP hit No. 1 spot on iTunes top albums chart in 37 regions and topped Oricon’s weekly album chart and Billboard Japan’s top sales album chart a well. With same-titled focus track, the boy band nabbed four trophies from last week’s television music chart shows in Korea.



After winning the first trophy, the band thanked their fans with a video clip saying: “This is the first time we’re coming in first place since we returned as a septet, and we’re extremely happy.” Mark returned as a member of the boy band since he left in 2018 following the now-removed age rule of the NCT subunit.



BTS sets new Guinness records with “Butter”





(Big Hit Music)



BTS broke multiple records on YouTube and Spotify with its new digital single “Butter,” according to Guinness World Records’s official data released on May 25.



With 3.9 million concurrent viewers, it drew the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube when it unveiled the music video on May 21. It also broke one for the most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube. The previous record was held by the band with their first English song “Dynamite” that had 3 million concurrent viewers.



“Butter” also became the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, also setting a record for the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. The official music video has drawn over 218 million views as of May 26.



On Spotify, the single was streamed 11,042,335 times in one day, and broke the record for the most streamed track on the platform in the first 24 hours, previously held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” with 64,946 streams.



It will further cement BTS’s new record status as the most streamed act on Spotify (group), at 16.3 billion times, that was confirmed last month. So far, “Dynamite” is the most streamed song of the band with approximately 830 million.



Twice to appear in Ellen DeGeneres Show





(JYP Entertainment)



Twice will appear in Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time next month to promote its upcoming EP “Taste of Love,” announced label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.



According to the timetable to promote the album that comes out on June 11, the band will meet their fans in the US and discuss new music via the talk show on June 9, local time.



The day before, it will host a showcase “With Twice: Tasting the ‘Taste of Love’” and unveil the title track and accompanying music video on the following day, two days before the release of its 10th EP.



The nine-piece act has been dropping teaser photos since last week and will further heighten the expectations next week with a series of teaser trailers and pictures leading up to the release.



It also is preparing to put out its third Japanese studio album, “Perfect World,” in July.



aespa enters 3 Billboard tallies with new song





(SM Entertainment)