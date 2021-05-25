[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ RM writes song for TXT

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



RM of BTS participated in writing the lyrics for Tomorrow X Together, according to the song list shared by Bit Hit Music on Tuesday.



TXT, also under Big Hit Music, will be putting out its second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” and the artist co-authored the words for title track “0X1=Lovesong.” The song sings about a boy who firmly believes in his love despite the chaos he tumbled into. The track is a collaborative effort of a score of songwriters including Hybe chairman Bang Sihyuk, lead producer Slow Rabbint and US singer/songwriter Mod Sun.



RM has been writing words, melodies and raps for BTS since the beginning and most recently had a hand in lyrics and rap making of “Butter,” the band’s second English song, along with a string of international song makers.



In addition to rolling out solo projects such as “RM,” his first mixtape, from 2015 and “mono.” from 2018, he was a featuring rapper for other musicians that ranges from Drunken Tiger to Yoonha.



Tomorrow X Together’s second LP goes on sale on May 31.



Enhyphen enters Billboard 200 as No. 18





Enhyphen entered Billboard 200 with its second EP “Border: Carnival,” according to the data released by Billboard on Monday.



The rookie band’s EP ranked No. 18, the highest among those released by K-pop artists so far this year and the second-highest achieved by K-pop act following BTS’ “BE,” which came out last year and ranked No. 7 in March. The septet also is the only group that debuted since 2020 to present that put its name on the chart.



The six-month-old group’s “Carnival” came out last month and recorded No. 9 on Billboard’s world album chart and No. 15 on heatseekers album chart earlier this month and title track “Drunk-Dazed” rose to No. 3 on world digital song sales and No. 166 on Billboard global excluding US tally.



Meanwhile, the band started promoting “Fever,” a follow-up track from the EP, last week. The music video for “Fever” was unveiled on May 20 and amassed 10 million views as of Monday.



Blackpink’s Jisoo covers Elle magazine in four regions





Jisoo of Blackpink graced the covers of four editions of Elle’s June issue.



She appears on the cover of Elle’s Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and India exuding serene yet eye-catching beauty as a brand ambassador of Dior. There would be two versions of the cover and Elle Singapore will publish an exclusive black-and-white cover.



She gazes into the camera from under a black beret with a net barely covering her smoky eyes wearing a matching simple black dress. Then hopped onto a white Vespa, complete with a seat embossed with Dior’s denim-colored logos, in another black outfit, but this time in a prim jacket paired with thigh-grazing skirt.



The idol was chosen as the French label’s global ambassador in March, for both fashion and beauty.



She “singularly embodies the House’s modernity and creativity of Maria Grazia Chiuri,” Dior’s creative director, said the brand via Twitter.

Her bandmates Jennie has been the face of Chanel since 2018 while Rose and Lisa were picked by Saint Laurent and Celine, respectively, in 2020.



Twice’s “What Is Love?” music video tops 500m views





