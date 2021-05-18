Kogas to establish world’s first hydrogen equipment inspection center

Kogas President Lim Hae-jon (fourth from right) pose for a photo with local authorities of Wanju and North Jeolla Province after signing an agreement to establish the world’s first hydrogen equipment inspection support center in the region Tuesday. (Kogas)
State-run Korea Gas Corp. said Tuesday that it will build the world’s first hydrogen equipment inspection support center in Wanju, North Jeolla Province.
The 50 billion-won ($44.2 million) inspection center, set for completion by 2023, will be responsible for safety checks on four types of hydrogen equipment manufactured domestically and imported from overseas -- stationary fuel cell, portable fuel cell, electrolysis equipment and hydrogen extraction equipment.
In February, South Korea passed the world’s first hydrogen law, which will mandate safety checks on the four types of hydrogen equipment starting February next year. Currently, only stationary fuel cells are subjected to mandatory safety checks.
“Kogas will establish the inspection center with speed and secure the safety of domestic hydrogen equipment so that Korean people can use the equipment without any worries,” Kogas President Lim Hae-jong said.
