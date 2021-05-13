[Today’s K-pop] IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura leaves Japanese team: report

(Credit: ViVi)



Miyawaki Sakura of now-disbanded IZ*ONE is leaving her original group in Japan, according to reports on Thursday.



A part of her interview, with Japanese fashion magazine ViVi, was revealed along with several photos via a tweet from HMV & Books Online Books and said: Miyawaki Sakura who announced that she “graduated.”



Her activities as a member of IZ*ONE came to an end recently and she returned to HKT48, and finally she recently said that she will leave the girl group, read the article.



There has been speculation that she will join Hybe, formerly Big Hit Entertainment, and a K-pop band but the article implied that she may have her eyes set on global stage.



The tweet was deleted after about two hours and official announcement regarding her future whereabouts has not been made yet.



The July issue of the magazine will go on sale on May 21.



Kang Daniel talks candid about music





(Credit: Konnect Entertainment)



Kang Daniel released a new single via Universe, a K-pop platform, on Thursday.



The new song titled “Outerspace” featuring Loco is a retro synth pop number that adds the rapper’s smooth rapping to Kang’s gentle voice. It is part of the entertainment platform’s monthly project that started in January with IZ*ONE’s “D-D-Dance.”



In time for the release of the single, Kang released an interview clip on YouTube speaking openly about his music.



He recently wrapped up a three-part Color series, and “now that the series is over, I have to come up with the next. But since I’ve been releasing EPs in short sequence, I’m still hyped up. So I’ll probably need time to cool down and go over what I’ve gathered in terms of music,” he said.



He thanked his fans for supporting him saying: “Who listens to music these days from a CD? I know that the act of buying my CD is purely out of love, and the best thing you can for a singer.”



Heize returns with star-studded collaborators





(Credit: P Nation)



Heize is coming out with her seventh EP “Happen” on May 20, said agency P Nation on Thursday.



The EP’s tracklist showed that the songstress has collaborated with a slew of musicians, from ballad singer Kim Pil and rapper Gary to singer/songwriter Ahn Yeeun.



Heize had her hands on the lyrics and melodies of all tracks except those of “Destiny, it’s just a tiny dot,” for the eight-track album. Tablo of Epik High co-wrote the words for “Cold” while Ahn wrote the song “Do You Hear The Rain?” featuring herself.



“Happen” comes about one year after her previous EP “Lyricist” and is the first album since she moved to P Nation headed by Psy in September last year. The fact that Song Joonggi will appear in her upcoming music video also made news last week. Even though he was not close enough to ask for favor in any way, he did since Song was the only actor that came to his mind after listening to Heize’s title track countless times, confided Psy, and Song thankfully said yes saying that he has been listening to her songs.



Berrygood disbands despite company’s denial





(Credit: JTG Entertainment)