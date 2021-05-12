 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Vaccine shortage stalls Korea’s progress toward herd immunity

One percent of Koreans fully vaccinated so far

By Kim Arin
Published : May 12, 2021 - 15:41       Updated : May 12, 2021 - 16:23
438,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in South Korea on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
438,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in South Korea on Wednesday. (Yonhap)


A vaccine shortage is stalling Korea’s progress toward herd immunity. People now in line for vaccination -- those aged 65 and up -- have to wait until the last week of May to get their first dose as second doses being are prioritized, health officials said.

The two vaccines currently being deployed in Korea are from AstraZeneca and Pfizer, both of which require two vaccinations for maximum protection. The recommended interval for the second dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is 12 weeks, and three weeks for Pfizer’s.

According to the latest government figures, 6,029 first vaccine doses were administered in the country on Tuesday, down by over a 2,000 from 8,341 a day prior. The total number of first doses given so far is 3,692,628.

The number of Koreans who have been fully vaccinated -- those who received both shots -- reached 664,813, or 1.3 percent of the entire population.

As of Tuesday there were 195,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine and 578,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine remaining in Korea. The government’s task force for vaccine introduction said in a message to reporters Wednesday that Koreans can expect a jump in the delivery of doses in the upcoming weeks.

On Wednesday, 438,000 more doses of Pfizer’s vaccine arrived in the country. In addition, COVAX, a World Health Organization-backed facility for equitable vaccine distribution, will supply 835,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Thursday, the task force said.

The task force said Novavax delaying the authorization request for its vaccine candidate “won’t pose a problem here.” The company announced Tuesday that it won’t be seeking authorization in the US and Europe until July at the earliest.

Korea made a deal for 40 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Novavax, which the government had earlier said will be produced locally as early as next month.

Despite the slow vaccination rate, President Moon Jae-in said in an address Monday that the November deadline for herd immunity will be moved up.

“More than 13 million will be vaccinated by the end of June. Before October, all Koreans who are eligible will have gotten at least a single shot,” he said. His administration would “seek to get to herd immunity even faster than the initially-aimed November.”

Meanwhile the main opposition People Power Party said it planned to fly delegates to the US to speed up the process and hopefully procure extra vaccine supplies. The party said the delegates would meet with Pfizer representatives as well as US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 635 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, resulting from 78,498 tests. As of Tuesday at midnight, there were 167 patients in intensive care units. In addition, five new fatalities were reported.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114