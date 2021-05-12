Vaccine shortage stalls Korea’s progress toward herd immunity

A vaccine shortage is stalling Korea’s progress toward herd immunity. People now in line for vaccination -- those aged 65 and up -- have to wait until the last week of May to get their first dose as second doses being are prioritized, health officials said.
The two vaccines currently being deployed in Korea are from AstraZeneca and Pfizer, both of which require two vaccinations for maximum protection. The recommended interval for the second dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is 12 weeks, and three weeks for Pfizer’s.
According to the latest government figures, 6,029 first vaccine doses were administered in the country on Tuesday, down by over a 2,000 from 8,341 a day prior. The total number of first doses given so far is 3,692,628.
The number of Koreans who have been fully vaccinated -- those who received both shots -- reached 664,813, or 1.3 percent of the entire population.
As of Tuesday there were 195,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine and 578,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine remaining in Korea. The government’s task force for vaccine introduction said in a message to reporters Wednesday that Koreans can expect a jump in the delivery of doses in the upcoming weeks.
On Wednesday, 438,000 more doses of Pfizer’s vaccine arrived in the country. In addition, COVAX, a World Health Organization-backed facility for equitable vaccine distribution, will supply 835,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Thursday, the task force said.
The task force said Novavax delaying the authorization request for its vaccine candidate “won’t pose a problem here.” The company announced Tuesday that it won’t be seeking authorization in the US and Europe until July at the earliest.
Korea made a deal for 40 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Novavax, which the government had earlier said will be produced locally as early as next month.
Despite the slow vaccination rate, President Moon Jae-in said in an address Monday that the November deadline for herd immunity will be moved up.
“More than 13 million will be vaccinated by the end of June. Before October, all Koreans who are eligible will have gotten at least a single shot,” he said. His administration would “seek to get to herd immunity even faster than the initially-aimed November.”
Meanwhile the main opposition People Power Party said it planned to fly delegates to the US to speed up the process and hopefully procure extra vaccine supplies. The party said the delegates would meet with Pfizer representatives as well as US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 635 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, resulting from 78,498 tests. As of Tuesday at midnight, there were 167 patients in intensive care units. In addition, five new fatalities were reported.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)