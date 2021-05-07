 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Military to improve soldier meal quality following criticism

By Yonhap
Published : May 7, 2021 - 12:00       Updated : May 7, 2021 - 12:00
This photo, provided by the Kookbang Ilbo newspaper, shows a meeting of top commanders under way at the defense ministry headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Kookbang Ilbo)
This photo, provided by the Kookbang Ilbo newspaper, shows a meeting of top commanders under way at the defense ministry headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Kookbang Ilbo)
The military will try to raise the average daily meal cost for service members to 10,500 won ($9) next year, the defense ministry said Friday, after coming under criticism that soldiers are poorly fed.

Defense Minister Suh Wook discussed the raise and other measures during a meeting with military commanders, according to the ministry. The current cost per meal for troops is 2,930 won, lower than the average for high school students at 3,625 won, it said.

The military came under fire after a series of photos and other information related to their poor living conditions, such as meal quality and excessive COVID-19 quarantine rules, were sent to a Facebook account that serves as an anonymous bulletin board for service members.

The ministry also said it will look into why troops had to resort to external channels to make their voices heard and consider developing a new system to improve communication to alleviate difficulties suffered by the draftees.

Rank-and-file soldiers were officially allowed to use their mobile phones after work last year though taking photos, videos or recording sound is still prohibited.

"I consider the recent series of incidents very seriously," Suh told commanders at the start of the meeting. "I hope you put utmost attention to finding a balance among maintaining a readiness posture, responding to COVID-19 and protecting service members' human rights." (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114