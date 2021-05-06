 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

[Eye Plus] Pildong, abandoned print shop cluster turns into art village

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 8, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : May 8, 2021 - 16:01

Behind the bustling Chungmuro Station in Jung-gu, central Seoul, a quiet alley within Pil-dong, a small neighborhood on the northwestern edge of Mount Namsan, is catching the eyes of people seeking Instagrammable spots.



Walls and building facades painted with cartoon characters and illustrations as well as uniquely themed sculptures are nestled along the alleyway, turning the place into an art festival.



Named Pil-dong culture and arts street, or Yesultong, the area has been filled with art displays since 2016, when the advertisement agency Hands BTL began its urban regeneration project for Pil-dong, once center of the country’s printing industry in the 1990s, which lost its vitality with the rise of the internet and digital media.



In cooperation with Jung-gu district office and renowned artists, the company built eight outdoor museums to bring back the vibrant culture to the historic district. 



Each museum shows various contemporary arts, including painting, sculpture, photograph and installations. People tired of city life can refresh themselves by enjoying artworks at these street galleries that are open 24/7.



A walking tour of Pil-dong filled with high-level art pieces will lead you to the entrance of Namsangol Hanok Village, a traditional village that shows what life was during the Joseon era (1392-1910).


Photos by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Choi Jae-hee
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114