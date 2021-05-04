Korea halts first doses of COVID-19 jabs amid supply shortage

Shortages of COVID-19 vaccines have forced around 2,000 vaccination centers to halt operations in South Korea, as authorities said it would hold off on administering first doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for the next three weeks.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Tuesday it was prioritizing second doses due to a lack of supply. As of Monday, there were only 358,380 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine reserves remaining in the country, and 529,000 doses of Pfizer’s.
So far, some 3.3 million people have received a single dose of either AstraZeneca‘s or Pfizer’s vaccine, both of which require two doses to attain maximum protection. Some 3.1 million of them have yet to get their second dose.
The announcement prompted cancellations of a slew of inoculation appointments, with new AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccinations suspended until May 26 or 27, according to the ministry.
Despite the vaccine drive interruption, Korea is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine goals to give 13 million people at least a single injection in the first half of the year -- a million more than the initial target.
President Moon Jae-in told a COVID-19 task force meeting Monday that vaccine deliveries slated for later this month and June were sufficient to extend coverage to at least a million more people.
In announcing the plan, the president attempted to put to rest anxiety that has bubbled up over the country’s vaccination calendar and capacity.
“The vaccine deliveries and inoculations are going through as scheduled,” he said.
According to the latest plan laid out by the ministry, anyone aged 60 and above will be eligible for vaccination from June. Those who are 75 or older will be getting Pfizer shots while those in the ages 60-74 will be getting AstraZeneca shots.
Essential workers such as police, firefighters and early childhood educators are also qualified for vaccinations, all of whom will get AstraZeneca shots. The exception is made for those younger than 30, who will get Pfizer shots over concerns of rare blood clotting side effects.
The ministry decided to bring in 230,000 additional doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which were originally slated for delivery in the latter half of the year, sometime in May or June in order to meet the new target.
On Wednesday, 436,000 mores doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to arrive. This raises the amount of vaccines that will be brought in during the first half of the year to 18.3 million doses.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)