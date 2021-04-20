T’way Air finalizes lease deal to introduce midsize jetliners early next year

(T'way Air)
Low-cost carrier T’way Air said Tuesday it has signed a deal to lease three midsized aircrafts A330-330 with plans to roll them out early next year.
The plan will see the airline introduce a new fleet of aircrafts gradually between February and May in 2022.
With the jetliner boasting a wide body, the airline will offer business and economy seats and a wider range of in-flight amenities.
The airline said the move following the signing of a letter of intent in December will bolster its business to bounce back, as it has been heavily hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
T‘way Air posted an operating loss of 31.1 billion won ($28 million) during the third quarter of last year. Its revenue stood at 48.6 billion won, down 76 percent from a year prior.
Short- and medium-haul flights will be scheduled first with Sydney, Honolulu, Singapore and Croatia being mulled as possible destinations in the future.
“Centering on the task force team dedicated to introducing new aircraft, we’ll begin the process of building a safe navigation system including the establishment of a maintenance system as well as training of the cockpit and cabin crew,” the airline said.
Some 770 Airbus A330-300 aircraft at 65 airlines across the globe are in operation. The planes boast a maximum total range of 11,750 kilometers.
