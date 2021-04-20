McDonald's to release BTS meal in nearly 50 countries

Fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s has announced that it is teaming up with popular Korean group BTS for a new celebrity meal which will hit the stores next month globally.
The BTS Meal consists of a 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke as well as Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from the South Korean unit of McDonald’s, which will be available for the first time in the US.
The new collaboration, which follows the company’s previous partnerships with Travis Scott and J Balvin, will come to a total of 49 countries including the US, Canada, South Korea, India and Mexico.
The chain said the menu “tour” will kick off first in the US and 11 other countries such as Malaysia and Austria on May 26 before customers elsewhere will be able to get ahold of the BTS Meal over the next few weeks.
“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” said Bighit Music, BTS’ record label.
In a statement, McDonald’s USA CMO Morgan Flatley said BTS “truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music.”
“We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can -- through our delicious food -- when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month,” he said.
The McDonald’s global campaign is the latest in a series of business partnerships BTS has signed in recent years.
The “Dynamite” singers, who became the first South Korean nominee to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards, have enjoyed one celebrity endorsement deal after another in recent years ranging from smartphone brand Samsung Galaxy, Lotte Chilsung’s Kloud Beer to sports fashion brand Fila to name a few.
