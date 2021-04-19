NK’s imports from China spike in March

North Korea’s imports from China jumped in March, amid growing speculation that Pyongyang may soon open its border and resume trade with its top ally China.
North Korea’s shipment from China totaled $12.98 million in March, a dramatic jump from February when it logged $3,000, Chinese customs data released Sunday showed.
It marked the highest level since September 2020, when imports totaled $18.9 million. Since then, the figure nose-dived to nearly zero as the reclusive regime implemented even stricter border control measures to stave off COVID-19 outbreak on its soil, bringing trade with its largest economy partner to a practical halt.
Meanwhile, North Korea exported $1.3 million worth of goods to China last month, down from $1.75 million in February.
Early last year, North Korea was one of the first countries to seal its borders, as it strictly limited movement of people and goods between the two countries, dealing a blow to an already fragile economy from the fallout from international sanctions imposed against the country.
Pyongyang continues to insist it has had zero COVID-19 cases, but many North Korean observers have cast doubt on the claim.
Recently, there have been signs that the North is ready to reopen the border with China, its largest economic partner, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the country’s trade. Pyongyang recently adopted a new law that requires all imported goods to be disinfected and also built a disinfection facility for import cargo in its border city Sinuiju.
Reports say North Korea could partially lift its border controls and resume trade as early as this month. NHK said that a freight train was spotted in the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong, apparently headed for North Korea. Radio Free Asia said Chinese officials have been inspecting and repairing railroad tracks so trains between China and North Korea can start running from April.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)