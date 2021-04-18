[Herald Interview] Opening up gates in the COVID-19 era

Singaporean Ambassador to Korea Eric Teo speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald on Thursday against a backdrop of a Peranakan patterned wall at the Singapore Residence in Seongbuk-dong, northern Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo / The Korea Herald)



Singaporean Ambassador to Korea Eric Teo recently received the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit (First Class) Gwanghwa Medal from the Korean government in appreciation of his service promoting Korea-Singapore ties.



It has been nearly two years since he arrived in Seoul, and a lot has changed in that time, owing to the virus pandemic affecting the world since early 2020.



Though the gateways between Korea and Singapore remain mostly closed for now due to the travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic, Teo hopes the two countries may soon be able to open their doors to each other.





Singaporean Ambassador to South Korea Eric Teo (right) receives the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit (First Class) Gwanghwa Medal from Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, presented on behalf of President Moon Jae-in, at the prime minister’s residence in Seoul on March 31. (Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Seoul)