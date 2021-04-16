[Today’s K-pop] Enhyphen reveals song list

(Credit: Belief Lab)

Enhyphen will return with its second EP “Border: Carnival” on April 26, said agency Belief Lab on Friday.



It has been five months since the boy band came out with debut album “Border: Day One” and the new EP already sold over 400,000 units in five days since the pre-order started.



The EP consists of six tracks that sing of the bandmates’ feelings about the unfamiliar and dazzling world they faced after debut. Title track “Drunk-Dazed” is a pop rock number that best shows the theme comparing the experience to that of a chaotic carnival where the rules are broken and the world seems upside down. Bang Sihyuk, head of Hybe that also is a parent company of the band’s agency, co-wrote the song with producer Wonderkid.



The seven-piece act formed through an audition program and debuted with the first EP in November last year. The debut album sold over 310,000 units on the first day of release and the band won two rookie awards in 40 days since debut.



Seventeen’s tops charts in Japan with 3rd single





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen unveiled all songs from its upcoming Japanese single in advance to the official release and swept local music charts, according to label SM Entertainment on Friday.



The band is releasing its third Japanese single “Hitorijyanai” on April 21 but with the prerelease of the three-track single, hogged No. 1 to 3 on major real-time charts. The same-titled focus track landed at the top of iTunes K-pop chart in eight regions and its song chart in ten regions.



With the title track, the bandmates send out encouragement and motivation to the youth who are at the starting line for their dreams and also promise to meet fans soon. The single also includes Japanese versions of “Run To You” and “Home;Run.”



The 13-piece act started airing new season of its original reality show on Wednesday and will meet their fans in Japan via an online fan meet event and talk show on April 27.



Highlight’s new EP named “The Blowing”





(Credit: Around Us)

The name of Highlight’s new EP is “The Blowing,” announced its management company Around Us on Friday with a timeline of promotion activities.



The quartet will come out with the EP on May 3 but will give out samples of the album with a series of teaser snippets and photogs from April 19. It has been 2 1/2 years since its special album “Outro” and will be the first time in over 3 1/2 years since all four are putting out an album together, as the members have been successively serving their military duties.



Yoon Doo-joon posted a group selfie with the members on Monday that showed all of them blowing onto their palms, and some fans wondered if it was a hint for new EP.



The bandmates are appearing in a 12-part reality show “Highlight with a Twist,” in which they are on a two nights and three days trip in a camping car. The show started airing on Friday.



BTS may release single on May 21: report





(Credit: Big Hit Music)