[Herald Interview] Eom Tae-goo curious about global audience’s response to ‘Night in Paradise’

Eom Tae-goo (Netflix)



Many local movies since last year have decided to skip theaters to release on Netflix due to the spread of COVID-19, which has kept moviegoers away from theaters.



“Night in Paradise”also took this path, being released in 190 countries through Netflix on April 9.



Five days after its release, lead actor Eom Tae-goo said he is curious about the response from global viewers, during a joint media interview held via Zoom on Wednesday.



“To me, it is amazing that the movie is being simultaneously released in multiple different countries,” Eom told local reporters. “Our movie has deep Korean cultural sentiment, as it was created by Koreans. I hope our way of depicting desperate emotions and loneliness can be delivered properly to foreign viewers.”



“Night in Paradise,” directed by Park Hoon-jung, premiered at the 77th Venice International Film Festival last year. The film tells the story of Park Tae-goo (Eom), a crime syndicate member, who flees to Jeju Island after he becomes a target of another organized crime group. On the island, he meets Jae-yeon (Jeon Yeo-bin), who is always cynical because she sees no hope in life.



“All of director Park’s movies are memorable to me. But I was especially shocked when I watched ‘New World’ and ‘The Witch: Part 1 -- The Subversion,’” Eom said.



Eom added that he feels that "Night in Paradise" is different from Park’s previous films.



“It has the structure of a Korean-style crime film but there is Jae-yeon, which is a new character that has not been seen often in Korean-style crime films and brings this fresh mood. This is also the reason that I wanted to work with director Park.”



Although Eom is usually an introvert in real life, the actor said it was not difficult to perform a charismatic character that is a key member of an organized crime group.



