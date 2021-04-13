[Newsmaker] Korean entertainment companies wary of Chinese money

“Joseon Exorcist” (SBS)



The entertainment industry is on high alert for Chinese money in South Korean dramas after the SBS historical drama “Joseon Exorcist” was canceled after just two episodes last month.



One of the criticisms leveled at “Joseon Exorcist” was that Chinese foods -- such as moon cakes and Chinese-style dumplings -- as well as Chinese-style sets and props were used in the drama, which was set in Korea’s Joseon Kingdom. Although the drama was made with 100 percent Korean investment, the scenes touched a nerve for many Koreans, who are growing wary of cultural appropriation by China and Chinese product placements in Korean dramas.



However, the current drama production and distribution system makes Chinese investment an option that production companies cannot ignore.



“The production cost per episode has more than doubled in the last 10 years. Now, dramas cost around 600 million to 700 million won ($532,000-$621,000) per episode,” said one production company marketing official, who wished to remain anonymous. “It is difficult to cover the costs with just local advertisements.”



New legislation limiting overtime has led to longer production times, and the increased costs of implementing quarantine measures and hiring actors, among other things, all mean a rise in production costs.



With Netflix original series like “Sweet Home” costing nearly 3 billion won per episode to produce and COVID-19 causing local companies to reduce investment in dramas, Chinese money is a poisoned chalice for production companies experiencing financial difficulties.



One of the major reasons for Chinese investment in Korean dramas is the ambition of Chinese streaming services to expand overseas into countries where K-dramas are popular.



The Chinese government’s ban on Korean content makes streaming of K-dramas within China difficult for Chinese platforms such as iQiyi and Tencent Video. But as the platforms expand their services, especially in Southeast Asian countries, they are willing to invest in Korean dramas.



Netflix has proven that Korean dramas are the key to the Asian market, with dramas such as “Kingdom,” “Crash Landing on You” and “Itaewon Class” proving successful.



Hoping to replicate that success, iQiyi bought the foreign streaming rights to “Cliffhanger,” one of the most anticipated dramas of the second half of this year, featuring superstar Jun Ji-hyun and popular actor Ju Ji-hoon. The company has also bought the rights to numerous Korean dramas, including JTBC’s “Hush,” SBS’ “Backstreet Rookie” and tvN’s “Mouse,” among others, since last year. The tvN webtoon-based drama “My Roommate is a Gumiho,” scheduled to air next month, is the first iQiyi original Korean drama production.



Meanwhile, Tencent last year invested 100 billion won in JTBC Studio, which made “The World of the Married” and “Itaewon Class.”



The growing popularity of K-dramas worldwide has also caught the attention of Chinese companies hoping to promote their products globally through product placements.



Characters eat Chinese instant hotpot in the tvN drama “True Beauty.” (tvN)



Earlier this year, tvN’s webtoon-based drama “True Beauty” came under fire for scenes where Korean high school students were shown eating Chinese instant hotpot from the Chinese company Zihaiguo outside a convenience store. Many criticized the scene, saying the blatant product placement interfered with the viewing experience. The product is not sold in convenience stores in Korea.



Instant bibimbap from a Chinese company is shown in the tvN drama “Vincenzo.” (tvN)