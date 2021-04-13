First CU store in Malaysia hits jackpot with Korean products

Customers line up outside the first CU convenience store outlet in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (BGF Retail)



The first Malaysian outlet of CU, the South Korean convenience store chain, has seen more than 11,000 customers in just 10 days since opening, the company said Tuesday.



According to BGF Retail, the firm behind the CU chain, an average of 1,000 people have visited the store in Kuala Lumpur daily since it opened on April 1. That is about three times the average number of visitors of CU stores in South Korea, the company added.



A typical CU store here is open for 24 hours. But the Malaysian store is currently operating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and limits the number of people inside the store to a maximum of 30 at a time, as part of social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BGF Retail said, signaling that the reception may be as hot as it gets under such restrictions.



On the store’s opening day, the line of people waiting to enter the store was over 100 meters long, and it became viral on Malaysian social media, the company said.





CU employees prepare Korean food items at the first CU convenience store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (BGF Retail)