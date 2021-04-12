‘Snowdrop’ Cheong Wa Dae petition gets 200,000-plus signatures

A screenshot of the Cheong Wa Dae petition calling for the cancellation of “Snowdrop” (Cheong Wa Dae website)



An online petition on the Cheong Wa Dae website demanding a halt to the production of the upcoming JTBC drama “Snowdrop” awaits an official response from the presidential office, having gathered more than 200,000 petitioners as of Monday.



The Cheong Wa Dae website states that a Cheong Wa Dae representative will respond to any online petition signed by more than 200,000 people within 30 days of its posting. As of 2 p.m. on Monday, 205,812 people had signed the petition.



“Snowdrop” is a romance drama featuring actor Jung Hae-in and Blackpink’s Jisoo, set to air in the second half of this year.



When parts of the synopsis and character descriptions were released online, some inferred that the plot revolved around a North Korean spy and the South Korean pro-democracy movement of the 1980s.



“Although it has been proven multiple times that there was no North Korean involvement in the democratization movement, this work has a spy as the main character. In addition, the other characters glorify the Agency for National Security that tortured and killed people in the government’s name,” said the anonymous person who uploaded the petition March 26.



“Production of the drama which insults the foundation of our country needs to stop and the already filmed portions need to be destroyed,” the petition demanded.



“Snowdrop” (JTBC)