[Today’s K-pop] Z.flat sings of himself with new single

(Credit: Herald POP)



Z.flat discussed his new music in a showcase Wednesday one day before the release of single “Day And Night.”



“I want fans to listen to it as a starting point to see what kind of music an artist named Z.flat wants to make from now on,” he said.



He stepped into the music scene about five months ago and instantly came under spotlight as the son of late Choi Jinsil, one of the most well-known actresses in Korea, and late Cho Sungmin, a top baseball player.



In the new hip-hop and R&B-based single that consists of two tracks -- same-titled lead track and daring and straightforward “Bluff” -- he frankly admits the gap between how the public has been seeing him and what he really is. He also speaks up and talks back to people who have been biased against him doing hip-hop music.



“It doesn’t matter how long it takes. I want to be described as a ‘hit maker’ or a ‘chart killer,’” he said.



Highlight is back with all four members ready





(Credit: Around Us Entertainment)



Highlight is gearing up for its return in early May after all four bandmates completed serving their military duty, agency Around Us Entertainment confirmed on Wednesday.



It will be 2 1/2 years since the band released a special album “Outro” and 3 1/2 years since the last album “Celebrate” as a quartet.



The four-piece act has been engaged in individual activities -- solo gigs and as well as appearances in variety shows -- as the members returned after the mandatory service one by one: Yoon Doojoon in April, Yang Yoseob in August, Lee Gikwang in November, and Son Dongwoon in December, all in 2020. Yoon posted pictures from shooting the jacket cover for his first solo album “Daybreak” on Monday on his Instagram account and shared excitement for pending return.



The band will resume their group activity with an original web content titled “Highlight with a Twist” that will be aired on Wavve, a Korean web-based OTT service, from April 16.



TXT to return after 7 months





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together also will be coming out with new music in May, according to local media reports on Wednesday.



It is yet to be known whether it will be an EP or a studio album, but the boy band will release new music about seven months since its third EP “minisode 1: Blue Hour.”



The third EP ranked No. 25 on Billboard 200 and the two-year-old band’s first Japanese LP “Still Dreaming” also entered the chart, at No. 173, in January. The quintet won two awards from the 35th Japan Gold Disc Awards, an annual music award organized by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, last month.



Its label Big Hit Music said that it will confirm the reports once the timeline of the artists is confirmed, as it did for BTS on Monday.



NiziU breaks record in Japan





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)