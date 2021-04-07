 Back To Top
National

Moon sends letter to UAE's crown prince over nuclear power plant operation

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 7, 2021 - 10:44       Updated : Apr 7, 2021 - 10:44

This file photo, taken Feb. 27, 2019, shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Feb. 27, 2019, shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory letter to the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the nation's 50th founding anniversary and the start of its first nuclear power plant, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

In the letter to Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Moon congratulated the nation on beginning the commercial operation of the Barakah plant constructed by South Korea. Three more reactors are being built there.

Moon described the Barakah nuclear energy facilities as an "icon of the UAE's innovation" and a "symbol" of its friendship with South Korea, according to his office.

He reaffirmed Seoul's resolve to keep partnering with the UAE for its continued prosperity.

Moon also congratulated the UAE on its "Amal" spacecraft successfully entering orbit around Mars in February. He then expressed hope that the Dubai expo in October will offer a chance to show the UAE's bright future. (Yonhap)

