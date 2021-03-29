[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s Hoshi to release 1st solo mixtape

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Hoshi of Seventeen floated two concept photos for his first solo gig at midnight on Monday.



Befitting the title of the mixtape, “Spider,” the idol struck a pose amid an entangled web, against a bold red backdrop.



He is coming out with his first solo mixtape on April 2 that will be rolled out on major music sites including iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music as well as global platform SoundCloud, said agency Pledis Entertainment.



Hoshi has been leading the performance team within the 13-piece act since the band’s debut in 2015, while building up his musical capabilities with unpublished songs such as “Touch” and “Hurricane.”



Meanwhile, Seventeen will appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time on April 1 and will perform “Hit,” a digital single from 2019. It is putting out its third Japanese single “Hitorijyanai” on April 22.



EXO’s Chanyeol starts serving military duty





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Chanyeol of EXO bid fans goodbye via Instagram before he began serving compulsory military service Monday.



In a photograph posted on his social media, the singer, dressed in all black except for a white face mask, shows off a sporty watch with his arm raised in front of his face.



The performer’s caption simply read “Bye” with a waving hand emoji. It ended with a hashtag, “Kyung-soo’s watch,” implying that the wristwatch is a present from fellow bandmate D.O., who had returned after completing his duty.



He did not disclose the location or the time he would enter the training camp, citing caution against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chanyeol is the fifth member of the band to carry out his duty following Xiumin, D.O., Suho and Chen. The former two were recently discharged from military duty.



Most recently, he starred in a movie “The Box” and expressed gratitude that he was able to appear in a film before joining the army.



Oh My Girl to come out with new music in May





(Credit: WM Entertainment)



Oh My Girl is preparing to return with new music at the start of May, WM Entertainment said on Monday.



It has been 13 months since its previous EP “Nonstop,” which brought eight trophies to the group from television music shows with the same-titled focus track and “Dolphin.” The seven-piece female band collected multiple awards from last year’s music awards. “Nonstop” gained platinum status with over 100 million streams from a local chart earlier this month.



Meanwhile, Arin will make her silver screen debut appearing in the movie sequel of Netflix horror show “Goedam.” Seunghee, on the other hand, is planning to take legal action against a producer named Tank who wrote a song which claimed that she had cheated on him and her boyfriend.



Super Junior makes special video to mark 10 million views





(Credit: Label SJ)