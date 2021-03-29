 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

S. Korea’s e-payment up 32% to daily average of W700b

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Mar 29, 2021 - 15:23       Updated : Mar 29, 2021 - 15:32
(Kakao Pay)
(Kakao Pay)
Electronic payments in South Korea increased 32.7 percent on-year in 2020, hitting a record high of 705.5 billion won ($624 million), in terms of daily average transactions, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Monday.

“The social distancing measures implemented due to the spread of the COVID-19 has led to a continued expansion of contactless online transactions,” the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

The reading marked the highest amount since the BOK started collecting data on e-payments in 2007.

Electronic financial transactions refer to all internet and mobile-based payments, including purchases made with electronic credit and debit cards.

On top of it, the daily average number of electronic financial transactions increased 48.5 percent on-year to 16.79 million.

Electronic prepayment services -- allowed through mobile payment platforms such as Kakao Pay and Toss -– jumped 59.4 percent on-year to a daily average of 467.6 billion won. The daily average number of such transactions gained 6.3 percent to 18.65 million as well.

“Emergency cash handouts and regional gift vouchers distributed in the form of prepaid card was a key factor in the increase,” a BOK official said.

The National Assembly last week passed a 14.9 trillion won supplementary budget –- the fifth of its kind since the outbreak of the virus early last year -- focused on helping small businesses financially hit by COVID-19 woes. Part of it will be funneled to the government’s fourth round of emergency relief funds worth some 20 trillion won.

Excluding the latest cash handout program, the government has handed over 20 trillion won in stimulus checks to households and struggling businesses through three rounds of handouts last year. For example, stimulus checks worth a combined 14.3 trillion won were handed out to all households here in May last year in the first round of the program.

Mobile payment services -– including Kakao Pay and Toss -- gained more popularity amid the pandemic with daily average financial transactions gaining 44.4 percent on-year to 449.2 billion won.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114