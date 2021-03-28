 Back To Top
Business

LG Uplus to supply 5G content to Thailand's top telco

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2021 - 09:20

This undated file photo, provided by LG Uplus Corp., shows augmented reality content being filmed at the company's studio. (LG Uplus Corp.)
This undated file photo, provided by LG Uplus Corp., shows augmented reality content being filmed at the company's studio. (LG Uplus Corp.)
LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, said Sunday it signed a deal to export $11.14 million worth of 5G solutions and content to Thailand's top mobile carrier, Advanced Info Service (AIS).

Under the deal, LG Uplus will provide AIS with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) 5G content and also oversee the rollout of the service from its testing to launch.

LG Uplus said it expects its immersive 5G content, which includes Korean music shows, to gain popularity in Thailand.

The latest agreement brings LG Uplus' total 5G exports to $22 million since 2019. The South Korean telecom operator has signed deals to supply 5G content to China Telecom Corp., Hong Kong Telecommunications Ltd., Japan's KDDI Corp. and Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom Co. over the past two years.

The South Korean carrier has recently boosted its presence in AR and VR technology.

Last September, the company formed a global AR and VR alliance with global telecom operators to collaborate on developing 5G-based immersive content.

The mobile carrier also released 5G-based AR glasses last August in the local market with Chinese mixed-reality developer Nreal. (Yonhap)

