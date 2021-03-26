[Today’s K-pop] Kang Daniel reveals title of focus track

(Credit: Connect Entertainment)



Kang Daniel has announced the name of his title track from his upcoming EP - “Antidote.”



His agency Connect Entertainment posted a video snippet of his new EP “Yellow” at Friday midnight along with the title of the lead track. The musician participated in writing the lyrics for the alternative R&B number infused with rock, a signal that he is attempting to push the limits of his musical spectrum.



“It will be interesting to see how the story weaves into that of ‘Paranoia,’” said Kang, adding that it is a departure from what he has been doing. In the trailer, he gave fans a sample of his explosive vocals as well.



“Yellow” is the third installment from his color series and follows last year’s “Cyan” and “Magenta.” It comes out on April 13, eight months after previous EP “Magenta.” The eye-catching jacket cover, which he posted on his social media Monday, features a huge yellow diamond with fragments of Kang’s face reflected in every facet.



BTS to unveil new Japanese song next week





(Credit: Big Hit Entertainment)



BTS is unveiling its new Japanese collaboration “Film Out” on April 2, the boy band’s label Big Hit Entertainment said on Friday.



It is the theme song for the movie “Signal: The Movie,” which is also being released in Japanese cinemas on the same day. Jungkook teamed up with band Backnumber’s Iyori Shimizu for the ballad that will be launched through the septet’s Japanese fan club website.



BTS is also preparing to roll out an album of its best Japanese songs for fans in June. Titled “BTS, The Best,” it chronicles the music the band made since its debut there in 2017. A total of 23 songs will be included in the album, such as the Japanese version of “DNA,” “Blood, Sweat, Tears,” “Fake Love” and “Idol,” as well as original Japanese tracks such as “Stay Gold” and “Your Eyes Tell.” Its English mega hit “Dynamite” will be included as a bonus track.



Twice shows off new photos for upcoming single





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice on Friday shared jacket cover photos of its eighth Japanese single “Kura Kura.”



The nine members switch between looks radiating glitzy and sexy glamour to cute and preppy freshness fit for a ‘90s teen movie.



With lyrics written by head producer Park Jin-young, the group will sing of love for the first time in Japanese in the same-titled lead track. The single album goes on sale on May 12.



Twice’s second studio album “Eyes Wide Open” was included in Time magazine’s “The Songs and Albums That Defined K-Pop’s Monumental Year in 2020” and ranked No. 73 on Billboard’s Artist 100. All of their ten Japanese albums have earned platinum status -- those albums with more than 250,000 shipments or have sold over 4.2 million units in total.



