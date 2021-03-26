US labeling mishap of ‘East Sea,’ ‘Sea of Japan’ fuels debate

South Korea and Japan’s unresolved dispute over what to call a body of water between the two countries came to the fore again after the US military called it the “East Sea,” and then later corrected it to the “Sea of Japan.”
On Thursday, the US Indo-Pacific Command, in confirming North Korea’s missiles test, said the launches were made into the “East Sea,” the name which Seoul prefers.
Tokyo immediately protested the reference, with its Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai slamming the usage as “inappropriate” and stressed that the “Sea of Japan” is the single internationally established name.
The command later released a correction, saying the water should have been referred as the “Sea of Japan” or “waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula,” and that the US has not changed its position on using Sea of Japan, according to Kyodo News.
In response, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said it is looking into the matter and is in consultation with Washington. The ministry reaffirmed its stance that it continues to campaign for the dual usage of East Sea and Sea of Japan.
The US’ initial use of East Sea was perceived here as an indication of Washington’s backing for Seoul and a possible change of its stance on using the Sea of Japan label, but had turned out to be a mishap.
The naming conflict reflects once again the sensitivity of the issue for both countries. The two have been at odds for years over territorial and wartime history disputes rooted in Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea which has lately morphed into an economic feud.
Seoul has been putting forward diplomatic efforts to campaign for the term East Sea, which it says has been in use for more than 2,000 years. But the name hasn’t been widely recognized around the world due to Japan’s colonization in the early 20th century.
Meanwhile, Japan insists that Sea of Japan is the only name that has been established internationally, with no need or reason for changing it.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)