Samsung rolls out Micro LED TV in Southeast Asia

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows models promoting Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV at an event at Mapletree Business City in Singapore. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it began to sell the company's first Micro LED TV in Southeast Asian countries as the world's largest TV maker plans to boost premium TV sales amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.



Samsung said its 2021 TV lineup, including the Neo QLED TV, which uses Quantum Mini LEDs that are just 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs, was launched in Singapore on Wednesday and will be available in other Southeast Asian countries next month.



Before Singapore, Samsung earlier this month launched the Neo QLED TV in Australia. It also plans to sell the TV in New Zealand in April.



"Samsung maintains the top vendor status in the Southeast Asia and Oceania regions," said Jo Sang-ho who heads Samsung's business in both markets. "In particular, QLED TV sales are growing fast there, leading the premium TV sector."



According to market researcher Omdia, sales of QLED TVs, anchored by Samsung, are expected to surpass 12 million units this year, up 26 percent from a year ago.



Samsung last year sold 7.79 million QLED TVs, accounting for more than 81 percent of global QLED TV sales, its data showed. (Yonhap)