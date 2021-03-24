 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

Sayuri, single mom by choice, to appear on ‘The Return of Superman’

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 14:50       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 14:50
Sayuri and her son (Instagram)
Sayuri and her son (Instagram)

South Korea-based Japanese entertainer Sayuri Fujita will be joining “The Return of Superman,” broadcaster KBS said Tuesday.

The entertainer, better known as Sayuri, became a single mother by choice in November last year. Her decision to get pregnant through a sperm bank in Japan -- because it is illegal in Korea for a single woman to do so -- raised awareness of the legal issues surrounding sperm donation in Korea.

Sayuri, who has spoken out about her choice on TV and also has a YouTube channel, decided to join “The Return of Superman” because KBS was the first media outlet to report on her situation last year.

“The Return of Superman” normally shows how celebrity fathers deal with parenting for 48 hours. While female celebrities such as trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong and singer Kahi have appeared on the show with their husbands, Sayuri will be the first mother to be the main focus in the program’s eight-year history.

“The word ‘superman’ in the program title reflects the first hero that children see when they are born,” said the producers. “We are grateful to have Sayuri on the show as a new superman as numerous viewers requested to see superman Sayuri raising her child.”

KBS’ decision reflects the changing household dynamics in Korea. In 2019, 7.3 percent of Korean households were single-parent households, according to Statistics Korea.

While the show has started shooting Sayuri’s episode, the broadcast date has not been set.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114