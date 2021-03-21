[News Focus] Smaller households hit record high of 14.6 million

The website of Family Seoul, which is operated by Seoul City, provides citizens residing alone with a variety of information. (A capture of Family Seoul’s homepage)



SEJONG -- All-time low fertility rates have caused a surge in the number of two-member households in South Korea, alongside the sharp increase in the number of single-person households amid sliding marriage rates, official data showed.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the number of one- or two-member households reached a record high of 14.61 million (9.16 million and 5.44 million respectively), or 62.9 percent of the total 23.19 million households nationwide as of February.



This indicates that more than 3 out of every 5 Korean households consist of people residing alone or two people living together.



The figure climbed by 7.2 percentage points from 55.7 percent posted five years earlier in February 2016 and 10.5 percentage points from 52.4 percent in February 2011.



Looking at single-person households only, their proportion of the nationwide total marked a record high of 39.5 percent in February 2021, as compared with 34.5 percent for the corresponding month in 2016 and 33.2 percent in 2011.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)