[News Focus] Smaller households hit record high of 14.6 million

This means nearly 2 in 5 Korean households were single-person households as of last month.
“The tally for Koreans living alone is increasing rapidly, as is the number of young couples without children,” said a demographer.
He said the growing portion of single-person households can also be attributed to a surge in the number of female seniors in the wake of their longer life span than men.
“Korea is posting low marriage rates, rising divorce rates and the world’s lowest fertility rates. This is changing the family-member structure,” he said.
Seoul and some major metropolitan cities, such as Busan and Daegu, face a growing portion of the young generation reluctant to get married in the wake of high unemployment rates and other uncertainties involving spiraling apartment prices.
In the 1980s and 1990s in Korea, four-member households were common, typically consisting of a couple and two children. But the situation has changed over the past decade.
Interior Ministry data showed that four-member households took up 21.2 percent (4.22 million) of all households across the country in February 2011.
They were the second most common type of household in proportion to the total, trailing single-person households, of which there were 6.61 million making up 33.2 percent of all households.
Ten years ago, two-member (19.1 percent) and three-member (18.4 percent) households represented the third and fourth most common structures.
On the contrary, the number of four-member households (3.48 million) made up only 15 percent last month. Its portion dropped from No. 2 to No. 4.
Data showed that four-member households were initially overtaken in number by two-member households in November 2013, when the former stood at 4.12 million and the latter at 4.13 million.
In addition, four-member households were overtaken by three-member households in February 2017, when the respective numbers posted 3.92 million and 3.93 million.
Like households with four residents, those with five dropped over the past 10 years -- from 1.19 million in February 2011 to 860,000 in February 2021.
Over the same period, the number of households with six people fell from 280,000 to 172,000. In contrast, in the 1960s and 1970s, it was very common for Korean grandparents to live with their grown children and grandchildren.
