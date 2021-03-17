[Today’s K-pop] Jessi admits pressure for return





(Credit: P Nation)



Jessi held an online showcase to mark the release of a digital single “What Type of X” on Wednesday.



There was not much of time to produce the song but it took such a toll on us, she confided, acknowledging with a bashful smile that she is trying not to get her hopes too high.



“We only had two days to shoot the music video, and it was the longest two days,” she went on expressing her gratitude for PSY, the head of her label and collaborator on the song, for staying by her side throughout the shoot. Everyone cried after filming it, and she was so grateful to the whole crew, she added.



The songstress exudes confidence through the lyrics she wrote with PSY and recommended the song –- complete with thumping beat and catchy chorus –- for exercise or when feeling angry.



As her previous song “Nunu Nana” was too big a hit, she was under quite some pressure. But since the new music is finally out, “doing my best and putting on the best performance is what I’m going to do,” she said.



Mirae hosts debut showcase





(Credit: DSP Media)



Mirae, a rookie band of seven members, announced its debut with an online showcase Wednesday.



The boy band came out with its first EP “Killa – Mirae 1st Mini Album” on the day and started the showcase with “We Are Future.”



It also is the title of its original content series that has been uploaded biweekly, showing how the bandmates have been pouring themselves into making the debut.



“My heart is beating so fast and I cannot wait to get on the stage I’ve been dreaming of,” said Lee Jun-hyuk, the leader. The name of the band shows how they want to go forward with everyone, explained Park Siyoung. “Mirae” means “future” in Korean.



After debut, on the top of the wish list is meeting their fans in person, said Son Dongpyo, wishing that they would be able to hold a fan meet event and a concert as soon as possible.



Its management company DSP Media has been raising the expectations, revealing the seven members one by one since February.



Blackpink’s Lisa publishes 2nd photo book





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Lisa of Blackpink released the second book of her photography that started pre-order on Wednesday.



The 216-page tomb named “Lisa Photobook [0327] Vol. 2 – Second Edition” records moments she captured with her film camera.



Despite the hectic schedule she has participated in every step of the making, from the planning to curating and design, as she did for the first volume that came out last year on the same day. The number 0327 stands for her birthday.



The book comes with a bookmark and a set of stickers, featuring the idol’s portraits, and there is a batch of special edition that bears her autograph.

Lisa is appearing as a mentor in an audition program for China’s largest streaming platform iQIYI and was named as one of the guest judges for a fashion award co-hosted by French Ministry of Culture and a fashion organization.



She also is preparing for a solo gig, including shooting a music video, following the footstep of bandmates Jennie and Rose.



Former iKON member BI attempts return





(Credit: 131 Label)