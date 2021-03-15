 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Kia fully unveils design of first E-GMP-based model, EV6

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Mar 15, 2021 - 16:49       Updated : Mar 15, 2021 - 17:03

Kia unveils the EV6, its first all-electric vehicle to be equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s exclusive electric vehicle operating platform, E-GMP. (Kia)
Kia unveils the EV6, its first all-electric vehicle to be equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s exclusive electric vehicle operating platform, E-GMP. (Kia)



Kia Corp., South Korea’s second-largest carmaker and an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, on Monday revealed the design of the EV6, its first all-electric model to use the group’s exclusive electric vehicle platform, ahead of the global unveiling slated for later this month.

The EV6 is notable for the electric-global modular platform, or E-GMP, and will also be the first electric vehicle launched since Kia Motors changed its name to Kia Corp.

The car’s defining feature, according to the company, is the new, futuristic design philosophy.

“We sought to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV,” said Karim Habib, the senior vice president in charge of Kia’s global design center.

On the exterior, daytime running lights and the model’s Digital Tiger Face show a modern look. On the interior, the vehicle offers increased space compared with earlier electric vehicle models.

The curved high-definition audiovisual and navigation screen also offers an attractive design for customers.

The company’s plan is to roll out seven all-electric vehicles by 2026, starting with the EV6 this year.

Last month Hyundai Motor unveiled the Ioniq 5, another E-GMP-embedded electric vehicle.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114