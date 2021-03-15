Kia fully unveils design of first E-GMP-based model, EV6





Kia unveils the EV6, its first all-electric vehicle to be equipped with Hyundai Motor Group’s exclusive electric vehicle operating platform, E-GMP. (Kia)







Kia Corp., South Korea’s second-largest carmaker and an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, on Monday revealed the design of the EV6, its first all-electric model to use the group’s exclusive electric vehicle platform, ahead of the global unveiling slated for later this month.



The EV6 is notable for the electric-global modular platform, or E-GMP, and will also be the first electric vehicle launched since Kia Motors changed its name to Kia Corp.



The car’s defining feature, according to the company, is the new, futuristic design philosophy.



“We sought to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV,” said Karim Habib, the senior vice president in charge of Kia’s global design center.



On the exterior, daytime running lights and the model’s Digital Tiger Face show a modern look. On the interior, the vehicle offers increased space compared with earlier electric vehicle models.



The curved high-definition audiovisual and navigation screen also offers an attractive design for customers.



The company’s plan is to roll out seven all-electric vehicles by 2026, starting with the EV6 this year.



Last month Hyundai Motor unveiled the Ioniq 5, another E-GMP-embedded electric vehicle.



By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)

