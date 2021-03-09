 Back To Top
Entertainment

Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 9, 2021 - 14:43       Updated : Mar 9, 2021 - 14:43

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment last Friday, shows a promotional image for BLACKPINK member Rose's solo title track
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment last Friday, shows a promotional image for BLACKPINK member Rose's solo title track "On the Ground." (YG Entertainment)
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Rose's upcoming solo album has sold 400,000 units in global preorders, the singer's management agency said Tuesday.

The number comes in just four days since the company started taking preorders, according to YG Entertainment. It claimed that the figure is a record for a K-pop solo female act.

Rose, known as the four-piece act's main vocalist, is set to release her first-ever solo material on Friday. The album is titled "R," after the singer's initial, to mark her beginning as a solo artist.

The double-track album includes songs "On the Ground" and "Gone," both penned by the New Zealand-born singer.

Rose first performed "Gone" in BLACKPINK's first online concert held late January. A snippet of "Gone" uploaded on YouTube has already been watched more than 47 million times.

Rose is the second member of the wildly popular girl group to go solo. Group member Jennie earlier released solo material in 2018 with the aptly named single "Solo."

While no date has been fixed, YG announced late last year that Lisa, the group's Thai member, is also preparing to release solo material. (Yonhap)

