Police arrest 40 members of drug trafficking ring

This undated file photo shows the logo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. (Yonhap)

Police said Tuesday they have arrested about 40 members of a drug trafficking ring including its key figure.



They were found to have smuggled methamphetamine from Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries and distributed the illegal drugs to individuals, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.



Among them is a man in his 50s who is suspected to have played a leading role in the organization.



Police apprehended him at a studio flat in southwestern Seoul in mid-February after a six-month manhunt.



Investigators seized 700 grams of methamphetamine at the site. It is worth about 500 million won ($438,000) and can be used by around 20,000 people, according to the police.



Police said they were tracing down other members and accomplices. (Yonhap)