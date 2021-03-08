[Today’s K-pop] Twice to release 8th Japanese single





Twice surprised fans with a clip that announced that it will unveil the eighth single in May.



At the end of its online live show “Twice in Wonderland” that was broadcast on Saturday, Nayeon said: “The concert may be over and we look forward to meeting you again. We’ll drop a huge spoiler.” Then the band sent their audience abuzz at the end with the snippet that said it will come out with new single named “Kura Kura” on May 12.



Head producer Park Jinyoung wrote the lyrics for the single that sings how one falls in love at first sight and plunges into a world where only two of them exist.



“Twice in Wonderland” was part of NTT Docomo’s special live festival that incorporated AR and MR technologies into music concerts that peaked into a climax when videos of fans dancing to “TT” were put on the same screen as the nine-piece act performed the repertoire. The theme was that everyone was seeking to reunite at the band’s Wonderland and for that, their lost imagination was stimulated.



Blackpink recognized for global influence





Rose was the only K-pop musician who was invited to create a playlist for Apple Music. The music service asked female artists such as Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Cara Delevingne to make a list of songs under the theme of “Visionary Women” in time for International Women’s Day.



Rose rounded up 25 songs for the list -- an assembly of a lush, moody set of tunes, says the editor -- including Amy Winehouse’s “Love Is A Losing Game as well as her band’s “Ddu-du Ddu-du” and “Lovesick Girls.”

Winehouse’s song is the “saddest song ever,” she said, “I commend her for her honesty and transparency in this song.”



Rose is releasing her debut single album “R” next week.



Meanwhile, Blackpink was chosen as one of the “women in music who have made an impact in global entertainment” by Variety. As a part of its yearly report that highlights influential women, a total of 54 artists and executives were featured.



Stray Kids sets own record for music video viewing





The music video of Stray Kids’ “God’s Menu” marked past 200 million views on YouTube as of Monday, announced the band’s management company JYP Entertainment.



This is the first time the boy band’s music video amassed over 200 million views. It has three music videos with over 100 million views so far: “Back Door,” “Miroh” and “My Pace.”



“God’s Menu” is the title track from its first studio album “Go Live” that was released in June last year and was made by the band’s producer trio 3Racha –- Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.



The eight-piece act was recently named as one of the K-pop boy bands that could break in America in 2021 by Forbes. It will host an online fan meet event for fans in Japan to mark the first anniversary of debut there on March 18. It will also participate in “Kingdom: Legendary War,” a competition among boy bands on Mnet, from April 1.



