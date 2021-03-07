[News Focus] 46% of farm population aged 65 or over in Korea

A promotion pamphlet by singer Song Ga-in for the International Agriculture Exhibition, held in Naju, South Jeolla Province in 2019 (South Jeolla Province)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s agricultural regions are aging far faster than cities in demographic structure while the portion of elderly population is simultaneously climbing across the nation, state data showed.



According to Statistics Korea, the number of farm population stayed at an all-time low of 2.24 million in 2019, as young people have steadily relocated to urban areas.



The nation’s farm population refers to those engaging in agriculture and family members residing in the same households.



Seniors, aged 65 or over (1.04 million people), made up 46.5 percent of the total farming population, the highest percentage since the government started compiling the data.



The figure was higher by 1.9 percentage points than a year earlier, and well up from 33.7 percent in 2011.



(By Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)