Finance

McKinsey hires former Oliver Wyman Korea head

By Park Ga-young
Published : Mar 4, 2021 - 16:07       Updated : Mar 4, 2021 - 16:15
McKinsey & Company new partner Park joong-ho (McKinsey)
McKinsey & Company new partner Park joong-ho (McKinsey)
Consulting firm McKinsey & Company on Wednesday said they have hired Park Joong-ho, former head manager of Oliver Wyman’s Korea office, as a new partner here.

Park worked at Oliver Wyman, a consulting firm specialized in financial services companies, for 15 years and led the company for more than three years until December 2020. 

At Oliver Wyman, he provided consulting services to financial institutions and governmental organizations in areas such as digital transformation, global expansion, risk managements.

McKinsey said that Park’s expertise will help contribute to the company’s capital market services in Korea as well as in Asia.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
