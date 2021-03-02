 Back To Top
Business

Lotte Confectionery rolls out spicy tteokbokki-flavor sauce ice cream

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 2, 2021 - 16:07       Updated : Mar 2, 2021 - 18:02
Spicy Cheese Tteokbokki Chal Tteok ice cream (Lotte Confectionery)
Lotte Confectionery is launching a spicy cheese tteokbokki-flavored ice cream, the company said Tuesday.

The new flavor is being introduced as a limited edition of Lotte’s Chal Tteok ice cream line. A total of 500,000 will be sold in retail channels including supermarkets and ice cream discount stores.

To make the tteokbokki flavor, the company said it mixed Jalapeno into the orange-colored rice cake, which wraps around the cheddar cheese-flavored ice cream with spicy chips and cookie crumbs. Tteokbokki is a Korean dish of stir-fried rice cake in chili sauce enjoyed here.

“The sticky texture of the rice cake and the sweetness of the ice cream creates a surprising harmony of taste,” the company said via press release, adding it will be “fun to eat.”

The limited Spicy Cheese Tteokbokki Chal Tteok ice cream is priced at 1,000 won.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
