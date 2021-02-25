COVID-19 leads tourists outdoors

Yeouido Hangang Park (KTO)

While the COVID-19 pandemic has nearly shattered the tourism industry around the world, it has sparked new changes to the domestic tourism scene.



According to the Korea Tourism Organization’s big data platform (datalab.visitkorea.or.kr) which opened on Feb. 17, the number of visitors to other counties and cities in Korea went fell 18 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.



However, some outdoor activity venues such as camping sites and parks near the Greater Seoul area, saw an increase of visitors.



According to the nation’s largest mobile carrier SKT’s T Map Service, searches for drive-in theaters increased by 144 percent in 2020 compared to the year before, while searches for camping sites saw a 54 percent increase, fishing sites 42 percent, public beaches 39 percent and golf clubs 30 percent.





Eurwangni Beach (KTO)

Meanwhile, searches for indoor facilities decreased. Users’ search for casinos dropped by 62 percent, followed by 59 percent for amusement parks, 58 percent for racetracks and 56 percent for science museums.



Until 2019, Everland and Lotte World, the two major amusement parks in Korea, took the top two places for navigation searches for tourism destinations. However, in 2020, Yeouido Hangang Park and Eurwangni Beach took the No.1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.



According to big data provided by another mobile carrier KT, visitors to Incheon -- where the Incheon International Airport is located -- saw the biggest decrease in the number of visitors, which dropped by 37 percent, followed by Ulleung Island, North Gyeongsang Province at 31 percent.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Yangyang, a surf town in Gangwon Province, saw a 10 percent increase in its visitors compared to 2019. Ongjin, Incheon saw a 7 percent increase, too, followed by Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, Goheung, South Jeolla Province, and Gijang in Busan.



Though Gangwon Province came under the spotlight last year as a travel destination in the COVID-19 pandemic time, visitors to Gangwon Province dropped by 28 percent in the month of December, as stricter social distancing scheme was implemented and a number of winter festivals were canceled.



The data showed that the government’s social distancing schemes heavily influenced people’s travel patterns.





Wolmi Island (KTO)