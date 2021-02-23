 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Big Hit's 2020 net soars amid unrelenting BTS popularity

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 16:03       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 16:03
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the corporate logo for the company. (Big Hit Entertainment)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the corporate logo for the company. (Big Hit Entertainment)
Big Hit Entertainment Co., the management agency behind global superstars BTS, said Tuesday its net profit rose 19 percent last year from the previous year amid the growing popularity of its flagship K-pop group.

Net profit stood at 86.2 billion won ($77.6 million) in 2020 on a consolidated basis, compared with 72.4 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Annual operating profit jumped 44.2 percent on-year to 142.4 billion won, while sales rose 35.6 percent to 796.3 billion won over the cited period.

Big Hit has recently made an aggressive push beyond its focus as a management agency, going public on South Korea's main stock market KOSPI in October last year and clinching a deal with local tech giant Naver Corp. last month to combine their fan community and video streaming platforms.

Shares in Big Hit Entertainment closed 0.66 percent higher at 228,500 won on Tuesday, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.31 percent loss. The company announced its earnings after the market's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114