Entertainment

[Breaking News] Big Hit, Universal Music Group to launch new global boy band in US

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 08:48       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 09:27
Big Hit Ent. and UMG announced details to their strategic partnership on Thursday. 

According to the announcement, a new joint Los Angeles-based venture between UMG’s Geffen Records and Big Hit Ent. will be created for the launch of a brand new global boy group. Members of the new boy group will be chosen through a global audition that is planned to be aired in the US in 2022. Big Hit will discover and train artist through its K-pop production system while UMG will be in charge of music production and global distribution. 

Also, more artists in UMG will gradually be featured in the fan-artist communication platform Weverse as well as show virtual concerts on the online concert streaming platform, VenueLive.

By Lim Jang-won  (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
