[Breaking News] Big Hit, Universal Music Group to launch new global boy band in US

Big Hit Ent. and UMG announce strategic partnership on Thursday (Big Hit Ent.)
Big Hit Ent. and UMG announced details to their strategic partnership on Thursday.
According to the announcement, a new joint Los Angeles-based venture between UMG’s Geffen Records and Big Hit Ent. will be created for the launch of a brand new global boy group. Members of the new boy group will be chosen through a global audition that is planned to be aired in the US in 2022. Big Hit will discover and train artist through its K-pop production system while UMG will be in charge of music production and global distribution.
Also, more artists in UMG will gradually be featured in the fan-artist communication platform Weverse as well as show virtual concerts on the online concert streaming platform, VenueLive.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)