'Night in Paradise' skips theaters to release on Netflix in April

A scene from “Night in Paradise” by director Park Hoon-jung (Netflix)
“Night in Paradise” by director Park Hoon-jung is set to be released on Netflix on April 9.
In announcing the release date Tuesday, Netflix said the film would be available to stream in 190 countries.
Starring actors Eom Tae-goo, Cha Seung-won and Jeon Yeo-been, the film depicts a story of a man who becomes a target of an organized crime group and a woman who sees no hope in life. Actor Lee Ki-young and Park Ho-san also star in Park’s new crime film.
“Night in Paradise” premiered at the 77th Venice International Film Festival.
It was the only Korean film that was invited to the Italian film festival last year.
Park is known for writing and directing Korean-style crime films. He made his directorial debut with “The Showdown” in 2010 and wrote the script for the thriller film “I Saw the Devil” (2010) and the crime drama “The Unjust” (2010).
In 2015, Park’s action-noir “New World” and drama flick “The Tiger” were huge hits in Korea. Park also directed “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion” in 2018 and is preparing to direct the film’s sequel.
Like many other Korean films last year, “Night in Paradise” also looked for a good time for a theatrical release. However, it scrapped its initial plan for release due to COVID-19, and instead chose to present the film on Netflix.
Recently, Korean movies including the thriller “The Call” directed by Lee Chung-hyun “Time to Hunt” by director Yoon Sung-hyun and “Space Sweepers” by director Jo Sung-hee skipped their theatrical releases and went straight to Netflix.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)