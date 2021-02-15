Police raid religious group over breach of virus rules

Police investigators arrive at the headquarters of International Mission in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday, to seize evidence on the group's alleged violation of antivirus protocols. (Yonhap)

DAEJEON -- Police on Monday raided the headquarters of a local Christian missionary group over suspected violations of antivirus protocols that led to a large outbreak of the coronavirus.



Investigators have been seizing computer hard drives and documents from the International Mission headquarters in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the police.



IM has been blamed for more than 400 cases of the coronavirus at its facilities, including at the IEM School in Daejeon.



The city government earlier filed a complaint with the police, accusing the leaders of IM and IEM School of violating the law on infectious disease prevention and control.



The school held in-person worship services when only virtual services were allowed, and ignored a 20-percent seating cap during a period of eased social distancing, according to city officials.



Police said they are also looking into possible illegalities in IEM's operations as a school.



The city education office requested the investigation, saying it suspects the facility violated education laws by calling itself a school and teaching classes for teenage students for more than 30 days without proper accreditation.



IM's leader, a missionary named Michael Jo, will be called in for questioning as a suspect, according to the police. Jo tested negative for the coronavirus last month and recently completed mandatory quarantine.



IEM's leader tested positive and was transferred to a treatment facility.



IM operates a total of 23 facilities nationwide. (Yonhap)