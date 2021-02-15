 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Police raid religious group over breach of virus rules

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2021 - 09:11       Updated : Feb 15, 2021 - 10:31

Police investigators arrive at the headquarters of International Mission in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday, to seize evidence on the group's alleged violation of antivirus protocols. (Yonhap)
Police investigators arrive at the headquarters of International Mission in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday, to seize evidence on the group's alleged violation of antivirus protocols. (Yonhap)
DAEJEON -- Police on Monday raided the headquarters of a local Christian missionary group over suspected violations of antivirus protocols that led to a large outbreak of the coronavirus.

Investigators have been seizing computer hard drives and documents from the International Mission headquarters in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the police.

IM has been blamed for more than 400 cases of the coronavirus at its facilities, including at the IEM School in Daejeon.

The city government earlier filed a complaint with the police, accusing the leaders of IM and IEM School of violating the law on infectious disease prevention and control.

The school held in-person worship services when only virtual services were allowed, and ignored a 20-percent seating cap during a period of eased social distancing, according to city officials.

Police said they are also looking into possible illegalities in IEM's operations as a school.

The city education office requested the investigation, saying it suspects the facility violated education laws by calling itself a school and teaching classes for teenage students for more than 30 days without proper accreditation.

IM's leader, a missionary named Michael Jo, will be called in for questioning as a suspect, according to the police. Jo tested negative for the coronavirus last month and recently completed mandatory quarantine.

IEM's leader tested positive and was transferred to a treatment facility.

IM operates a total of 23 facilities nationwide. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114